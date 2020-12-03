Don’t Worry If Aadhaar And Enrollment Slip Lost? Call In This Number To Get Solution

Aadhaar is a very important document issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is often seen that the Aadhaar card is lost or stolen. In such a situation, the cardholder wants to get it back but he does not understand what to do and what not to do.

After missing Aadhaar, it is easier to get a soft copy but it requires enrollment slip. However, the enrollment slip is received by the cardholder applying for the Aadhaar card for the first time. In such a situation, it is also difficult to maintain this slip with time. Most people do not know what is the use of this slip.

If the enrollment number is there, Aadhaar can be easily downloaded. The download copy of Aadhaar is also as valid as the print copy. On the other hand, if your Aadhaar card has been stolen and you do not even have an enrollment slip, then you are not worried. The Unique Identification Authority of India has given an important information by tweeting.

According to UIDAI, you can get the information of enrollment ID by calling 1947. Apart from this, cardholders can also get the Enrollment ID by visiting this https://resident.uidai.gov.in/lost-uideid link of UIDAI website.

Explain that UIDAI provides Aadhaar reprint facility to cardholders. One can apply for this by visiting UIDAI website and Aadhaar center. The card is delivered within 15 days.

