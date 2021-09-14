A must-know for these Aadhaar card holders, Check details

Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has become an important document for every Indian these days. Aadhaar card is almost necessary while filling applications, paying income tax or as an identity proof. However, there are times when the details in the Aadhaar card (age, address, and gender, contact number, and biometric) need to be updated.

In such a situation, it is very important to stay updated with the news of your Aadhar card. Apart from this, it has become necessary to link Aadhaar with your mobile number. Actually, for verification of any financial transaction, OTP comes on your registered mobile number or email id only. Therefore your mobile number should be registered on the UIDAI website.

In case you change your phone number which you had linked with your Aadhaar card or it was blocked due to some reason, then you must immediately link your new number with your Aadhaar card. You can do this very easily.

How to update new phone number in Aadhaar