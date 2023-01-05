A must-know for EPFO members! Use UMANG App to get these services

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is one of the World’s largest Social Security Organisations in terms of clientele and the volume of financial transactions undertaken. At present, it maintains 24.77 crore accounts (Annual Report 2019-20) pertaining to its members.

EPFO provides different services to its members. The Organisation, apart from giving information on its official website, helps its members to avail different services on the government’s app – UMANG App.

Here is the list of services which the EPFO members can avail from the UMANG App:

Employee Centric Services:

Request for advance (COVID-19)

Form 10C (Scheme Certificate)

View Passbook

Raise Claim

Track Claim

UNA Activation

UNA Allowance

Employer Centric Services:

Get Remittance Details by Establishment ID

Get TRRN Status

eKYC Services:

Aadhaar Seeding

General Services:

Search Establishment

Search EPFO Office

Account Details on SMS

Account Details on Missed call

Pension services:

View passbook

Update Jeevan Pramaan

Download Pension Payment Order (PPO)- EPS’s 95

Register & Track Grievance:

Register Grievance

Send Reminder

View Status

UMANG is the only official App for availing EPFO services.

