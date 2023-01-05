A must-know for EPFO members! Use UMANG App to get these services
Fromm Request for advance (COVID-19) to Raise Claim, the EPFO provides different services to its members on UMANG App.
Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is one of the World’s largest Social Security Organisations in terms of clientele and the volume of financial transactions undertaken. At present, it maintains 24.77 crore accounts (Annual Report 2019-20) pertaining to its members.
EPFO provides different services to its members. The Organisation, apart from giving information on its official website, helps its members to avail different services on the government’s app – UMANG App.
Here is the list of services which the EPFO members can avail from the UMANG App:
Employee Centric Services:
- Request for advance (COVID-19)
- Form 10C (Scheme Certificate)
- View Passbook
- Raise Claim
- Track Claim
- UNA Activation
- UNA Allowance
Employer Centric Services:
- Get Remittance Details by Establishment ID
- Get TRRN Status
eKYC Services:
- Aadhaar Seeding
General Services:
- Search Establishment
- Search EPFO Office
- Account Details on SMS
- Account Details on Missed call
Pension services:
- View passbook
- Update Jeevan Pramaan
- Download Pension Payment Order (PPO)- EPS’s 95
Register & Track Grievance:
- Register Grievance
- Send Reminder
- View Status
UMANG is the only official App for availing EPFO services.