A must-know for EPFO members! Use UMANG App to get these services

Fromm Request for advance (COVID-19) to Raise Claim, the EPFO provides different services to its members on UMANG App.

Miscellany
By Subadh Nayak 0
EPFO services on UMANG App

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is one of the World’s largest Social Security Organisations in terms of clientele and the volume of financial transactions undertaken. At present, it maintains 24.77 crore accounts (Annual Report 2019-20) pertaining to its members.

EPFO provides different services to its members. The Organisation, apart from giving information on its official website, helps its members to avail different services on the government’s app – UMANG App.

Here is the list of services which the EPFO members can avail from the UMANG App:

Employee Centric Services:

  • Request for advance (COVID-19)
  • Form 10C (Scheme Certificate)
  • View Passbook
  • Raise Claim
  • Track Claim
  • UNA Activation
  • UNA Allowance

Employer Centric Services:

  • Get Remittance Details by Establishment ID
  • Get TRRN Status

 eKYC Services:

Related News

EPFO alert! Both existing and new EPF members to get these…

EPFO alert! Know what is certificate of coverage, its…

Follow these easy steps to check your pension status on EPFO…

EPFO ​​and ESIC members will get these facilities, know…

  • Aadhaar Seeding

General Services:

  • Search Establishment
  • Search EPFO Office
  • Account Details on SMS
  • Account Details on Missed call

Pension services:

  • View passbook
  • Update Jeevan Pramaan
  • Download Pension Payment Order (PPO)- EPS’s 95

Register & Track Grievance:

  • Register Grievance
  • Send Reminder
  • View Status

UMANG is the only official App for availing EPFO services.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.