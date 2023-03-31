8th Pay Commission Latest Updates: Government employees’ salary likely to increase by 44 per cent

After the increase in dearness allowance (DA), the central employees are all set to get yet another great news regarding the 8th Pay Commission. As per the latest updates, their salary is most likely to increase further. Read on to know more.

On March 24, the central government increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) of the employees by 4 per cent. As a result, the total dearness allowance of the central employees has increased to 42 per cent from 38 per cent.

Currently, the central employees are getting their salary and pensioners as per the 7th Pay Commission. However, they have been demanding to set up the 8th Central Pay Commission so that they would get revised salaries, allowances and pensions.

It is to be noted here that the pay commission rules for government employees and pensioners are revised once in every 10 years.

The central government last year had clarified saying that there will not be 8th Pay Commission. But now a massive buzz is going on over the centre’s consideration of implementing it, reported the Zee Business.

According to the media reports, the minimum wage limit of the central employees has been kept at Rs 18,000. The Fitment Factor plays an important role in the increment. This factor is 2.57 times, although in the 7th Pay Commission it has been recommended to keep it up to 3.68 times. The minimum salary of government employees will increase from 18 thousand to 26 thousand if the government agrees on this.

In the fourth pay commission, the salary of the employees increased by 27.6 percent while the minimum salary was Rs 750. Similarly, in the fifth pay commission, the salary was increased by 31 percent and the minimum salary was Rs 2,550. In the sixth pay commission, the fitment factor was increased by 1.86 times, while the salary increased by 54 percent and the minimum salary remained at 7 thousand. In the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor remained at 2.57 times while the salary increased by 14.29 percent and the minimum salary was 18 thousand. Therefore, if the fitment factor is 3.68 times in the 8th Pay Commission, then the salary will increase by 44.44 percent and the minimum salary is likely to be 26 thousand.