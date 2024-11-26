8th Pay Commission: Govt employees minimum salary might hike above Rs 50,000

New Delhi: The Indian Government employees are eagerly waiting for the 8th Pay Commission as the 7th Pay Commission, which was established in February 2014 and implemented in 2016, will soon end its decade-long tenure in January 2026. The debate for the 8th Pay Commission is high among the govt employees. Meanwhile, the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers are in a wait-and-watch mode.

The key factor in play for the pay commission would be the fitment factor that would be recommended by the panel. The fitment factor will determine the extenet of salary and pension increase. So, all eyes are now on the 8th pay commission and the fitment factor.

Meanwhile, the 8th Pay Commission is said to have a fitment factor of not less than 2.86. This was also hinted by Shiv Gopal Mishra, the secretary, staff side, of the National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery, or NC-JCM.

In case you are wondering, the NC-JCM is an official platform, which is headed by the Union Cabinet Secretary. The NC-JCM works as a middle man to resolve all disputes between the government and employees through dialogue.

Now, coming back to fitment factor, under the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was set at 2.57. This raised the minimum salary from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000. With a 2.86 fitment factor for 8th Pay Commission, speculations has risen that there will be around 186% hike in salaries of govt employees. This will raise the minimum salary of government employees from current Rs 18,000 to Rs 51,480. Similarly, pensions might increase to Rs 25,740, a significant jump from Rs 9,000.

However, taking aside all the speculations, you note that the Centre is yet to establish the 8th Pay Commission. Moreover, Ministry of Finance told the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha that there was no proposal presently under consideration in the last Parliament session in July.

Meanwhile, the employee unions said that the government’s statement in the Parliament does not mean that the formation of the 8th Pay Commission has been ruled out. They pointed out that since the last salary hike came into effect on Jan. 1, 2016, the next revision should be due on Jan. 1, 2026.