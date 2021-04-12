Papaya is a large berry fruit and its skin has attained amber to orange hue along the walls of the large central cavity with numerous black seeds. Scientifically it comes from the the plant ‘Carica papaya’ one of the species in the genus Carica of the family Caricaceae.

Papaya is reputably called the “fruit of the angels” and has a wide range of health benefits making it a great fruit option to include in your diet.

Also Read: 7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Banana Milkshake

Here are some amazing health benefits of papaya:

1. WEIGHT LOSS: Papaya has good amount of fiber and very low in calories that can be consumed as snacks which makes your weight loss regime easier.

2. BOOSTS IMMUNITY: Papaya contains Cartenoids antioxidant and Vitamin C that enhance your immune support and helps to build a shield against common infections.

3. SAFE FOR DIABETES: Papaya has low-sugar content although it is sweet in taste and beneficial for diabetics. One can add 1 cup of papaya in his daily diet to prevent from diabetes.

4. GOOD FOR EYES: Papaya is rich in flavonoids like beta carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin that protects your vision from degenerating like age-related macular degeneration and prevents night blindness.

5. RELEIVES CONSTIPATION: Papaya has a special enzyme called as papain that acts as a laxative and helps to overcome constipation. It is a very powerful digestive aid that has been found to be very effective in detoxifying the body.

6. PREVENTS CANCER: Papaya is a rich source of flavonoids, phytonutrients and antioxidants together that aid in preventing from cancer and free radical damage. Some studies suggest that it reduces the risk of colon and prostate cancer too.

7. EASE MENSTRUAL PAIN: Papaya has an enzyme called papain that is beneficial for woman who is experiencing menstrual pain. It helps in regulating and easing flow during menstrual periods.

8. DEFY AGE: Papaya contains Vitamin C, Vitamin E and antioxidants like beta-carotene that prevents wrinkles and other signs of ageing at bay and make you look 5 years younger than you are.