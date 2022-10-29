7th Pay Commission: Yet another salary hike likely for govt employees

Various media reports said that there may be a huge increase in the salary of more than 50 lakh central government employees by the end of this year under the 7th Pay Commission.

Media reports suggest that, the Central government might soon take a decision upon the long-standing demand of the government employees on hike in the fitment factor.

It is noteworthy that, since a long time the central government employees are demanding to raise the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times.

Government may soon hike the fitment factor:

According to media reports, the Central government might take a decision regarding the hike in fitment factor during the upcoming Union Budget.

Let us see the expected probable hike:

If media reports are to be believed and there is a hike, the central government employees are likely to see a hike of as much as Rs 95,680.

Here is the calculation—

18,000 X 2.57 = Rs. 46,260 (@2.57 times increase) 26000 X 3.68 = Rs. 95,680 ( @3.68 times increase) 21000 X 3 = Rs 63,000 (@ 3 times increase)

It is noteworthy that recently, the Central government gave a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike of 4 percent to the government employees and pensioners which was due from July 1, 2022 added the circular.

More than 50 lakh central government employees and 61 lakh pensioners have got the benefit of the HRA and DA hike before the festive season.

The central government increased the DA by up to 4 percent which led to a substantial hike in the salary of the central government employees.