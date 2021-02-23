7th Pay Commission: These Government Employees Will Get Now Insurance Amount Up To Five Lakh, Loan Of One Lakh For Treatment

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said that the government has created a welfare fund for contract workers working under the overall education and members of the Welfare Society. Through this fund, other mercury teachers, KGV, BRP-CRP personnel will now get insurance of five lakh rupees. This benefit will be given to the employees under the group insurance accidental insurance scheme. There will be an annual premium amount of up to Rs 80,000 per person.

On the death of the employee, the sum assured will be Rs five lakh. Hemant Soren said that arrangements have been made to provide loan assistance to the members of the welfare fund. A provision has been made to give loans ranging from Rs 50 thousand to a maximum of Rs 2 lakh for the marriage of the daughter of the members. At the same time, there is a provision for giving loans to the children of the members to get higher education. The state government has created a corpus fund of Rs 10 crore, the loan will be given from the interest amount.

While chairing the first meeting of the contractual workers ‘welfare society organized by the Jharkhand Education Project Council, CM Hemant Soren said that the benefits of the policy of contractual workers’ welfare society working under the overall education should start to be given to the members, it is a priority.

Similarly, for the treatment of incurable disease declared by the state government, the loan fund policy has been introduced. Rupees 25 thousand till the time of working for 5 years to the beneficiaries, 50 thousand rupees for the period of working for 5 years to 10 years, 75 thousand rupees for the duration of service for more than 10 years, and more than 15 years of service. Arrangements have been made to give one lakh rupees as a loan on stay.