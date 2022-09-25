7th pay commission: Minimum service requirement for promotion revised
The minimum qualifying service norms required for promotion of central government employees as per the 7th CPC Pay Matrix and Pay Levels has been revised by the Central Government.
The announcement regarding the same was made on September 20 by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).
As said by the DoPT, the revised norms of minimum qualifying service required for promotion may be incorporated in the recruitment rules or service rules by making amendments.
All the ministries and departments are requested to make the necessary changes in the recruitment and service rules following due procedure by DoPT.
Ministries and government departments may complete the review in this regard and furnish necessary amendment proposals to the DoPT and UPSC in the case of Group A and Group B posts within six months from the date of issue of office memorandum, the DoPT added.