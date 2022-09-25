7th pay commission: Minimum service requirement for promotion revised

The minimum qualifying service norms required for promotion of central government employees as per the 7th CPC Pay Matrix and Pay Levels has been revised by the Central Government.

The announcement regarding the same was made on September 20 by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

As said by the DoPT, the revised norms of minimum qualifying service required for promotion may be incorporated in the recruitment rules or service rules by making amendments. All the ministries and departments are requested to make the necessary changes in the recruitment and service rules following due procedure by DoPT. Revised minimum eligibility requirement

The DoPT explained, “Instructions revising the minimum qualifying service required for promotion, as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix/ Pay Levels, have not been issued so far and proposals for framing/ amendment of RRs/Service Rules are still being considered, based on the requirements prescribed in OM dated 24.3.2009. Though the levels in Revised Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix, generally correspond to the pre-revised Grade Pays/ Pay Scales (6th CPC), however, a need was felt to prescribe minimum qualifying service for promotion as per Pay Levels in the Revised Pay Matrix.”

Ministries and government departments may complete the review in this regard and furnish necessary amendment proposals to the DoPT and UPSC in the case of Group A and Group B posts within six months from the date of issue of office memorandum, the DoPT added.

The revised norms of minimum eligibility service required for promotion for the central government employees will be based as below: