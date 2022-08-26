7th pay commission: Here is the latest update on DA of central employees, check details

7th pay commission: At a time while each central employee is eagerly waiting for the increase of Dearness Allowance (DA), a letter stating the government has increased dearness allowance by 4 per cent is going viral on different social media platforms. However, let us inform you that the government has clarified that it is yet to take such decision.

In fact, a letter with the letterhead of the Ministry of Finance Department is doing rounds on social media for the past few days. It has been told in this letter that the government has increased the DA of central employees by 4 percent. The letter which has been dated August 23 further said that the increased DA will become effective from July.

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) took to its Twitter handle PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck), which counters the misinformation on Government policies/schemes, and clarified that the Central government has not taken any such decision. “A Fake order circulating on WhatsApp is claiming that the additional instalment of Dearness Allowance will be effective from 01.07.2022,” it said adding that the Department of Expenditure has not issued any such order.