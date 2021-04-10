Government employees had been expecting dearness allowance (DA) for a long time. But due to the Corona epidemic, it was banned. But from 1 July, the full benefit of DA will be given as per the 7th Pay Commission. This has been confirmed by the Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur. Apart from this, the state government is going to implement the new pay scale in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. With this, employees can get the increased salary.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said that the three pending installments of all the DA will potentially be reinstated. Let us know that the central government had deposited three installments, but it was stopped as the corona epidemic escalated. In such a situation, the ban on pending DA has been lifted from July 2021. This will benefit 50 lakh central government employees and more than 65 lakh pensioners.

Thakur said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, “From July 1, 2021, it is being decided to release future installments of dearness allowance. This will increase the salary of central government employees. Increase in DA will also benefit the employees in HRA, Travel Allowance (TA) and Medical facility.

Salary will be increased: It is to be noted here that the restoration of DA benefits from July 1 means that the salary of central government employees would increase significantly. The hike in DA will directly affect the DA, HRA, Travel Allowance (TA), medical allowance of Central government employees.

(Source: tv9hindi.com)