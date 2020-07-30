7th Pay Commission: Golden opportunity to get government job in Corona period, Know more

7th Pay Commission: Golden opportunity to get government job in Corona period, Know more

Are you in search of government job in Corona period? Well then, there is a good news for you. MRB Tamil Nadu has drawn vacancies for ITI passes. Under this, 87 skilled assistants will be recruited on Grade-II (Fitter Grade-II). All selected candidates will be given a pay scale as per the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission.

According to the notification, the interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting www.mrb.tn.gov.in till 16 August 2020.

Job details:

Name and number of posts: 87 skilled assistants will be recruited on Grade-II (Fitter Grade-II).

Important dates: The online application process has started from 25 July. It will continue till August 16, 2020. The last date for payment of application fee is August 16, 2020.

Salary: All selected candidates will have a pay scale of 19500 to 62000 rupees per month.

Educational qualification: Candidates applying for the post are required to pass SSLC or its equivalent and National Trade Certificate (NTC) in Mechanic (Motor Vehicles).

Age limits: While the age of the candidates should not be more than 30 years till July 1, 2020, the reserved category candidates are exempted from the maximum age limit as per rules.

Application Fee: Candidates coming under SC / SCA / ST / DAP (PH) will have to pay Rs 250 but candidates of other categories will have to pay Rs 500 as the application fee.

Selection of the candidates: The candidates will be selected on the basis of academic and technical merit.