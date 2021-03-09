Around 52 lakh central government employees and 60 lakh retired central employees are eagerly waiting for the increase in DA. According to reports, the government can announce the increased DA before Holi. On April 1, 2021, Provident Fund (PF), Gratuity, Travel Allowance (TA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA) will also be affected.

In fact, according to the announcement made in the budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the central government is going to implement the new Wage Code Bill 2021 from April 1, 2021. This will directly affect the salary of the employees. Under the new wage code bill, the salary of the employees including DA, HRA, Travel Allowance including all allowances will not be more than 50 percent of the total salary.

There will be a change in the rules of PF: With effect from April 1, 2021, the new Wage Code Bill 2021 will change the rules for PF deduction of employees. Under the new rules, the contribution of PF will be taken on the amount that will be made by adding basic salary and DA. Till now only PF is deducted on basic salary.

DA hike may be announced before Holi: If any member of your family is a central employee, then listen to the good news. Before Holi, you can get a lot of money in the form of Dearness Allowance of the central employees. How would you ask? So this will be because there is currently a ban on the increase in DA of central employees, but by the time this ban is lifted, they will get the benefit of two years together. Explain that in January 2020, the DA of the central employees increased by 4 per cent. This was followed by a 3 per cent increase in the second half. Now it has increased 4 per cent in January 2021. With this it has reached 28 per cent.

This is the calculation: Level 1 Basic pay = 18000 rupees 15 per cent, DA Hike = 2700 rupees a year Yearly increase in DA = 32400 rupees annually.

(Source: zeebiz.com)