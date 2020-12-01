7th Pay Commission: Central Employees Likely To Get Big Salary Hike Up To Rs 21000!

The Union government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi may soon give a big gift to the central employees. According to various media reports, there may be a huge increase in the salary of 50 lakh central employees by the end of this month.

It is said that the decision to increase the salary of central employees can be taken in the next cabinet meeting. It is to be noted here that the salary of non-gazetted medical staff of Indian Railways will be increased up to Rs 21,000 under the Seventh Pay Commission.

Similarly, the employees working on the post of non-gazetted medical staff in Indian Railways can also get the benefit of promotion. Shiv Gopal Mishra, secretary of All India Railway Mines Federation, said, “The employees have been demanding promotion for a long time.” As soon as the promotion is received under the seventh pay scale, the salary of non-gazetted medical staff of Indian Railways will increase.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the salary of non-gazetted medical staff will be increased by at least Rs 5,000 per month. This will also increase the HRA, DA and TA of the employees. In this case, the total salary of the employees will increase from five thousand to twenty-one thousand rupees. Railways have approved the increase in salary of non-gazetted medical staff such as lab staff, health and malaria inspector, staff nurse, physiotherapist, radiographer, pharmacist, dietitian and family welfare organization staff.

It is worth noting that central employees have been demanding to reduce the minimum salary to Rs 26,000 per month for a long time. Currently, employees get 18,000 per month. Along with the demand for an increase in the minimum wage, the central employees are demanding an increase in the fitment factor. At present, central employees get 2.57 per cent fitment factor. It has been raised to 3.68 percent.

(Source: jansatta.com)