7th Pay Commission: Central Employees Can Get DA Gift Soon, Know What Is The Preparation Of Government

The government employees who are unhappy as their Dearness Allowance (DA) has not been increased during the Corona period. According to media reports, the Narendra Modi government of the Centre can give DA gifts to its employees very soon. However, this news has been going on for a long time and the wait for increase in dearness allowance to employees is getting longer. But it is expected that the government can give Holi gifts to the employees.

According to media reports, the government can increase the dearness allowance of employees by 4 percent. At present, dearness allowance is 17 percent. If there is an increase of 4 per cent, the total allowance will be 21 per cent. In this way, there will be a good increase in the salary of the employees. At the same time, it is expected that the government can also give 4 percent arrears. In this way, the total DA will increase to 25 percent. However, it has not been decided yet. The government has not taken any decision in this regard yet.

Relief to Divyang Employees:

The government issued a directive in the budget regarding the pension of those children / siblings of deceased government servants / pensioners who are mentally or physically disabled. If the total family eligible family pension is less than 30 percent of the last salary drawn by the deceased government servant / pensioner, then they will be eligible for family pension for the whole life. They will also be eligible for dearness relief.

It states that under Rule 54 (6) of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, the child / siblings of the deceased government servant or pensioner are mentally or physically handicapped and if unable to earn livelihood due to it, they would be eligible to get family pension entire life.

(Source: prabhatkhabar.com)