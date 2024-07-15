78 percent of Indian bosses optimistic on gig workers: Report

New Delhi: While 78.57 per cent of employers in India find gig workers meeting or surpassing job requirements, they also emphasise their need to boost technical skills, according to a report on World Youth Skills Day on Monday. The report by learning and employability solutions provider, TeamLease EdTech, highlights that employers seek gig workers with a combination of domain knowledge, technical skills, and strong soft skills to handle clients effectively.

About 75.90 per cent of employers identified technical skills as the most essential for gig workers. This was closely followed by communication skills as 68.67 per cent of employers emphasised the importance of remote collaboration and meeting client expectations. “The gig economy is not just the future of work but rather our present. With 78.57 per cent of gig workers meeting or exceeding expectations, we spot a real potential.

However, the emphasis on both technical and soft skills highlights the complex demands of this new work paradigm,” said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech. The report is based on survey data from 837 employers across various sectors in India. It offers crucial insights into the skills and competencies required for success in the rapidly growing gig economy. Further, the report revealed a preference for gig workers with 1-5 years of experience among 67.86 per cent of employers, while digital literacy emerged as non-negotiable, with over 90 per cent of respondents stressing its importance.

For skill enhancement, on-the-job training (76.19 per cent) and online courses (73.81 per cent) emerged as the most preferred methods. The most common skill gaps in new gig workers include industry-specific knowledge (42.86 per cent) and soft skills (28.57 per cent).

The study also projects that AI and automation skills (53.57 per cent) will be the most critical for gig workers in the next five years, followed by advanced technical skills (21.43 per cent) and sustainability practices (14.29 per cent). “With over half of employers prioritising AI and automation skills, it’s clear that continuous upskilling is not just beneficial, it’s essential,” said Shantanu. (IANS)