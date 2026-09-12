7 warning signs of stomach cancer you should know

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Stomach cancer, also called gastric cancer, can develop without obvious symptoms in its early stages. When symptoms do appear, they can sometimes resemble common digestive problems.

Some possible warning signs include:

Persistent indigestion or heartburn

Frequent bloating

Feeling full unusually quickly while eating

Stomach or upper-abdominal pain

Nausea or vomiting

Unexplained weight loss

Difficulty swallowing

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This disease may not show obvious signs in the early stages, so don’t brush off digestive changes as just indigestion.

Some patients will experience an unexplained loss of appetite, strange tiredness, vomiting blood or black (tarry) stools as a sign the person’s digestive system is bleeding.

This doesn’t mean that the patient has stomach cancer-an illness like gastritis, an ulcer or acid reflex can show identical symptoms.