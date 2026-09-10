7 warning signs of bladder cancer everyone should be aware of

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Certain symptoms of bladder cancer can resemble other problems with the urinary system, but during Bladder Cancer Awareness month people should know about what signs to look out for.

The 7 signs of bladder cancer:

Blood in urine

One of the major warning signs, there, may appear pink, red, cola colored. This blood can be recurrent in that it is may not always be present in a patient’s urine. It can also be not painful.

Frequent urination

You feel the need to go more times than you normally would.

Sudden need to urinate

A persistent or increased urge to pass urine may also occur.

Burning when urinating

This often presents like a urinary infection. If it doesn’t go away please do not ignore it.

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Pelvic or lower abdominal pain

Mild pain, pressure or discomfort in the lower abdomen or pelvic area may occur.

Difficulty when urinating

This would only usually occur with progression of the disease.

Back pain

One-sided back pain or in the pelvic area where the lower abdomen connects with the pelvis.

Unexplained loss in weight and extreme fatigue, these may only become obvious in more advanced states of bladder cancer.

Men over the age of fifty-five, or who have smoked before at any time are considered in a higher category of risk group than that for women, other risk factors were smoking and long-term disturbance of the bladder, prior pelvic radiation and the occupation where industrial chemicals might be expected.

Routine diagnostic methods include both urine studies, ultrasound, medical imaging procedures, and a cystoscopy which uses a telescope-like device to view inside the bladder.

This allows for quick detection of bladder cancer for optimal treatment.