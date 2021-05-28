Capsicum, also known as bell pepper, is a sweet and juicy with a mild spicy flavored vegetable that belongs to the genus of flowering plants in the nightshade family Solanaceae.

Capsicum can be eaten raw or cooked, chopped in salads, cooked in stir-fries and are suitable for stuffing with fillings such as cheese, meat or rice.

Capsicum is rich in vitamins and effective cure for many diseases and also a great ingredient for many health benefits.

Here are some of the amazing health benefits of capsicum:

1. PREVENTS CANCER: Capsicum is rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients that help to reduce the risk of gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, prostate, bladder, and cervix and pancreas cancer.

2. BOOSTS IMMUNE SYSTEM: Capsicum is rich in source of vitamin C that helps to build strong collagen and lowers the risk of arthritis. It protects the cells from oxidative damage and maintains a healthy immune system.

3. GOOD FOR HEART: Capsicum contains lycopene and potassium that lowers homocysteine levels and 162 miligrams of blood pressure which is beneficial for a healthy heart.

4. DIGESTIVE DISORDERS: Bell pepper juice has proven to be effective in curing gastrointestinal disorders such as dyspepsia, diarrhea and ulcers.

5. SUPPORTS HAIR GROWTH: Capsicum improves blood flow which is highly effective in curing hair loss and vital for proper growth of hair and protection of hair follicles from the effects of dihydro testosterone (DHT).

6. SUPPORTS EYE HEALTH: Capsicum contains high levels of beta-carotene and Vitamin C that lowers the risk of macular degeneration of the eyes and prevents age related visual loss and night vision.

7. SUPPORTS SKIN HEALTH: Capsicum contains antioxidants that fight against the free radicals, promotes healthy and younger skin and reverses the signs of ageing.