7 simple tips to beat summer heat

This summer beat the heat and beating the heat requires some smart combination of good food, smart hydration and proper covering of self to keep your body temperature moderate.

Here are 7 simple tips that will help you beat the heat and keep yourself cool:

Keep yourself hydrated

Keep yourself hydrated before you feel thirsty. Drink plenty of water; aim at least to drink 8 to 10 glasses of water. Include natural electrolytes such as coconut water, fruit juices, lemonade in order to replenish minerals that you lose through sweating.

Wear light colored clothes

Prefer wearing light colored and breathable clothes made of natural fibers such as cotton or linen, which allow for better airflow

Avoid the Sun

Use umbrellas when you go out, use curtains and blinds to keep direct sun rays out of your home.

Eat food rich in water

Consume food that is hydrating such as watermelon, tomatoes and citrus fruits.

Time the activities outside

Avoid direct sunlight, apply sunscreen each time you go out and avoid going out between 11 am and 4 pm

Take Showers

To cool down quickly and maintain body temperature, bath twice daily with cold water

Limit the use of appliances that produce heat

Avoid the use of ovens, dryers and other electronics that heat up the home .