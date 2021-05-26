Jackfruit, also known as jack tree, is an exotic fruit that is a part of the Moraceae plant family and grown in tropical regions of the world. Usually it is large in size and has a spiky outer skin and is green or yellow in color.

It is considered as the largest tree-borne-fruit in the world and an excellent vegetarian substitute for meat. It has a distinguishable and nice smell and sweet in taste. It can be used in sweet and savory dishes, including desserts and curries and packed with nutrients, which are likely responsible for the majority of its health benefits.

Here are some of the amazing health benefits of jackfruit:

1. CONTROLS BLOOD SUGAR: Jackfruit contains fiber and flavonoid antioxidants that help to reduce fasting blood sugar levels and provide long-term sugar control. It has a low glycemic index, which slows digestion and helps prevent blood sugar spikes.

2. SUPPORTS EYE HEALTH: Jackfruit is rich in vitamin A and Beta-Carotene antioxidant that protect the eyes from bacterial, viral infection, gets rid of free radicals, and saves the eyes from intense and harmful light waves like ultraviolet rays.

3. SUPPORTS SKIN HEALTH: Jackfruit provides several nutrients and antioxidants, such as vitamin C that helps to improve your skin health and slowdowns the aging of your skin. It protects damaged skin and treats wrinkles caused by sun exposure.

4. SUPPORTS HEART HEALTH: Jackfruit is rich in source of potassium, fiber and antioxidants that help to reduce the risk of heart related diseases.

5. IMPROVES DIGESTION: Jackfruit contains fiber that helps to improve the bowel movement and remove the carcinogenic chemicals out of the large intestine thus helping in digestion.

6. BOOSTS IMMUNE SYSTEM: Jackfruit is rich in source of vitamins A and C that helps to reduce the risk of viral infections and prevent illnesses.

7. PREVENTS CANCER: Jackfruit is rich in flavonoids, phytonutrients and antioxidants that eliminate the toxins and free radicals produced by the body and prevents from cancer.