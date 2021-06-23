7 Potential Health Benefits Of Turmeric

Turmeric is a flowering plant, Curcuma longa of the ginger family, Zingiberaceae. It has a warm, bitter, black pepper-like flavor and earthy, mustard-like aroma.

Turmeric contains compounds with medicinal properties called curcumin. It is the main active ingredient in turmeric and reaps potential health benefits for the human body.

Here are some of the amazing health benefits of curcumin:

1. PREVENTS HEART DISEASE: Curcumin improves endothelial function that covers the inside of the heart and blood vessels, protects age-related loss of function, and reduces your likelihood of developing heart disease.

2. PREVENTS DIABETES: Curcumin contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that lead to a significant decrease in blood sugar, prevent diabetic nephropathy, as well as increase plasma insulin.

3. TREATS DEPRESSION: Researchers suggest that curcumin boost levels of a brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and shows greater antidepressant effects and is an effective treatment for major depressive disorder.

4. SUPPORTS SKIN HEALTH: Curcumin contains antimicrobial and antioxidant properties that help to treat a variety of skin conditions like acne, atopic dermatitis, photoaging, and psoriasis.

5. PROTECTS FROM FREE RADICALS: Curcumin protects your body against damage caused by free radicals that are generated in our bodies caused by environmental pollutants like cigarette smoke, liquors, and industrial chemicals.

6. TREATS ARTHRITIS: Curcumin contains of inflammatory properties that are an effective treatment for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) disease, which spreads to eyes, lungs, skin, heart and blood vessels and ultimately lead to physical disabilities.