7 Indian cities in which non-vegetarian food is prohibited and banned

India is one such country where diversity is observed in every field. Apart from the natural diversity , there is also a wonderful harmony among the inhabitants. Basically, people of different religions and different mother tongues live in our country.

Due to which diversity is observed in their lifestyle, culture, food. Which has an impact on regional areas as well. Basically in India, 40 percent of population is vegetarian. There are some cities where people eat vegetarian food. These states are believed to have witnessed lowest percentage of non –vegetarian eaters. After read this article you can now about 7 cities in India where non- vegetarian food is not allowed.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh means Lord of the Senses. Alcohol and non-vegetarian food allowed in Rishikesh. For this who don’t know, one can’t find alcohol or non- vegetarian food in that city. The place is considered a holy land and an important pilgrimage center in the country. That’s why alcohol and non-vegetarian food are completely banned there.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi is a predominantly vegetarian city. The city has a strong cultural and religious association with vegetarianism, particularly among the hindu population. Many of the local restaurants and street food vendors serve only vegetarian dishes. In 2019 the government of India total ban imposed or sale and consumption of liquor and non -vegetarian food within a 250 metre radius of all temples and heritage sites in Varanasi.

Haridwar, Uttarakhand

Haridwar means Gateway of the Gods. Being holy to Hindus, by low is pure vegetarians cities. Public trade in meat, fish and eggs are banned in Haridwar. In 2004, the Supreme Court upheld the Uttarakhand government’s move to make holy town Haridwar.

Palitana, Gujrat

located in Western India, is renewed for its predominantly vegetarian population. The state has a strong cultural and religious influence, particularly. Palitana was declared a totally vegetarian city by Gujrat Government in 2014. Now, killing animals for meat is punishable by law in the town.

Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Vrindavan is where Lord Krishna is believed to have grown up. Vrindavan and Mathura are mostly vegetarians cities, deeply rooted in Hindu culture and belief. Declaring a nagar panchayat as a holy shrine means no non-vegetarian food or liquor can be sold here. While it’s not common to sold openly in these areas due to cultural and religious reasons, it doesn’t necessarily mean that non-vegetarians cannot live there.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

The sale or purchase of non- vegetarians products has been banned by the ayodhya administration with the Panch Kosi Marg- the 15 km area surrounding the Ram Mandir. Sale and consumption of liquor is also banned in the area.

Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Madurai , the city is known for Meenakshi Temple and offers delicious vegetarian dishes. This city is the heart of Tamil Nadu and is a place where no one can imagine being a vegetarian. However, this city hosts the most delicious and nutritious vegetarian dishes with the original spices of India.

