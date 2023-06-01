7 Herbs that boost Thyroid health

The thyroid, a small, butterfly-shaped gland in the front of the neck, is often overlooked albeit its essential role for the body. This gland is responsible to secrete hormones that regulate essential functions such as food metabolism, weight management, sleep patterns, mood stability, and mental well-being, including anxiety and depression. This is why, taking good care of thyroid glands is extremely important.

Specific foods and nutrients like iodine, protein, and healthy fats can promote optimal thyroid function. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggests that incorporating certain herbs into one’s diet can support thyroid health. Adding dry herbs to dishes not only enhances flavours but also provides added health benefits, says the nutritionist. She further shares a list of herbs that have the potential to improve thyroid function.

Read further to know what herb helps and how.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a natural source of alkaloids, steroidal, and saponin chemicals, which are essential for active hormonal pathways in the body. These nutrients help increase the production of the T4 hormone with the help of the conversion of T4 to T3.

Ginger Root

Ginger is the most commonly found herb in every household and contains various health benefits. It can even help relieve persistent hypothyroid symptoms. Apart from that, ginger also helps in weight loss and regulation of the FBS and lipid profiles in hypothyroid patients.

Moringa

Moringa Oleifera helps regulate the production of thyroxine and triiodothyronine due to the “presence of polyphenols in addition to thiocyanate and also promotes good metabolism.”

Black Cumin Seeds

This nutritional herb is a great way to boost thyroid health. “It decreases inflammation, helps to reduce TSH and anti-TPO antibodies, and raises T3,” Lovneet Batra writes.

Sage

Lovneet explains that sage contains rosmarinic acid, which inhibits immunoglobulin effects on the thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) receptor and also decreases the peripheral conversion of T3.

Licorice

As per the nutritionist, licorice helps protect the thyroid gland from oxidative damage and lowers levels of cortisol (which inhibits the secretion of TSH, the thyroid-stimulating hormone, from the pituitary gland).

Lemon Balm

Lemon balm is effective in “blocking TSH binding to the receptor by acting on the hormones and receptor itself.” This herb also contains a large amount of rosmarinic acid and acts by inhibiting cyclic AMP production by stimulating the TSH receptor. The nutritionist mentions that rosmarinic acid usually affects IgG antibodies.

