7 Benefits of Drinking Water on an Empty Stomach
From boosting metabolism and digestion to improving skin, focus, and immunity, starting your day with water on an empty stomach offers powerful benefits—especially when done the right way.
Drinking water first thing in the morning is a common health ritual, particularly popular in Japanese water therapy. While overall daily hydration is what matters most for long-term health, starting your day with water on an empty stomach offers several immediate and cumulative benefits:
1. Boosts Metabolism: Drinking water can increase your metabolic rate by 24% to 30% for about an hour. This “water-induced thermogenesis” helps your body burn calories more efficiently as it works to warm the water to body temperature.
2. Aids Digestion and Relieves Constipation: Water acts as a natural lubricant, softening stools and stimulating the urge to move your bowels. It effectively “rinses” your gut, making it easier to absorb nutrients from your breakfast.
3. Supports Weight Loss: Consuming water before a meal can increase feelings of satiety (fullness), which may lead you to eat fewer calories during breakfast.
4. Enhances Skin Radiance: Overnight, your body loses moisture through sweat and breath. Rehydrating immediately helps flush out toxins that can cause dullness or acne, potentially leading to a clearer, more glowing complexion over time.
5. Improves Mental Clarity: Even mild dehydration can lead to brain fog, fatigue, and irritability. A glass of water helps “wake up” your brain, improving concentration and short-term memory.
6. Prevents Morning Headaches: Many morning headaches are a direct symptom of dehydration. Drinking water first thing can neutralize acidity and rehydrate the brain’s tissues, often alleviating or preventing these aches.
7. Strengthens Immune Function: Hydration is vital for a healthy lymphatic system, which balances body fluids and fights infections. Regular morning hydration helps flush waste and supports your body’s natural defense mechanisms.
Pro-Tip: For maximum benefit, aim to drink 500–600 ml (about two glasses) of lukewarm water and wait about 30–45 minutes before eating breakfast.