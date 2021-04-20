Spirulina is regarded as an endurance-booster, a superfood which is reach with an all-in-one source of nutrients including protein levels comparable to eggs. It is a type of blue-green algae that has a high protein and vitamin content. Spirulina can be taken as a dietary supplement because of its excellent nutritional and health benefits.

Here are the amazing health benefits of Spirulina:

1. HIGH IN NUTRIENTS: Spirulina contains thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, folate antioxidants and Vitamins B-6, A and Vitamin K. Daily dose of 1-3 grams of spirulina helps a person to stay well-nourished.

2. SUPPORTS MENTAL HEALTH: Spirulina is a rich source of tryptophan amino acid that supports serotonin production. Serotonin reduces depression, anxiety and plays an important role in mental health.

3. WEIGHT LOSS: Spirulina is a high-nutrient, low-calorie food that helps people lose weight without losing nutrition and improves body mass index.

4. BOOSTS ENERGY: Spirulina has an antioxidant property that boosts a person’s metabolism. A daily dose of 6 grams of spirulina per day can help athletes and physically active individuals to improve muscle strength and endurance.

5. CONTROLS DIABETES: Spirulina supplements lowered people’s fasting blood glucose levels. A daily dose of 2 grams of spirulina per day will support an impressive reduction in blood sugar levels.

6. REDUCES ALLERGY SYMPTOMS: A person sometimes has an allergy to dust, pets, nose swelling and has symptoms like nasal discharge, sneezing, nasal congestion and itching. This reaction is called allergic rhinitis. 2 grams of spirulina per day can relieve nasal inflammation and reduce histamine in the body.

7. REDUCES RISK OF CANCER: Spirulina has antioxidative and anti-cancer properties that can reduce cancer occurrence and tumor. Study suggests that blue-green algae may play a vital role in preventing heart disease.