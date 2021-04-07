Mangoes ‘the king of fruits’ are delicious and loved by people for its unique taste and immense medicinal values. One can easily avoid many health issues by consuming mangoes.

Mangoes are produced from numerous species of tropical trees belonging to the flowering plant genus Mangifera. Scientifically it was believed to have been originated from Portugese word ‘manga’.

Mangoes are one of the sweetest fruit which provides micro-nutrients and antioxidants beneficial for pulmonary health. Mangoes are high in calories and carbohydrates and contain various, minerals and many essential nutrients which is beneficial for the human body.

Here are the health benefits of Mangoes: