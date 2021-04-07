Mangoes ‘the king of fruits’ are delicious and loved by people for its unique taste and immense medicinal values. One can easily avoid many health issues by consuming mangoes.
Mangoes are produced from numerous species of tropical trees belonging to the flowering plant genus Mangifera. Scientifically it was believed to have been originated from Portugese word ‘manga’.
Mangoes are one of the sweetest fruit which provides micro-nutrients and antioxidants beneficial for pulmonary health. Mangoes are high in calories and carbohydrates and contain various, minerals and many essential nutrients which is beneficial for the human body.
Here are the health benefits of Mangoes:
- BOOSTS IMMUNITY: Mangoes are a rich source of Vitamin C and contains antioxidant properties that boosts immunity and prevents from cold flu and fight against infectious disease.
- PROMOTES EYE HEALTH: The Vitamin A and beta-carotene antioxidants available in mangoes are essential for eye health and vision. The powerful antioxidants like zeaxanthin, lutein invariably improve eye and vision health. A cryptoxanthin antioxidant contained in mango is found to reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration or loss of vision.
- LOWERS CHOLESTEROL: Adding mangoes to your diet could decrease the cholesterol levels and increase the levels of HDL (high-density lipoprotein) that causes plaques in the vessels and blocks blood flow.
- ENHANCES SKIN HEALTH: Mangoes are filled with skin-friendly Vitamin C and Vitamin A which act against UVB-induced skin aging and protects the skin from the ultraviolet rays. According to Chinese study, polyphenols antioxidants existing in mangoes reduce the risk of skin cancer. It also plays a crucial role for healthy skin and prevents the growth of pimples and acne.
- GOOD FOR DIABETES: Mangoes have dietary fiber that regulate blood sugar levels. They release sugar into the blood slowly and prevent sudden spike in blood glucose levels.
- AIDS WEIGHT LOSS: Mangoes contains with dietary fibers and may potentially help in weight loss if eaten in moderation. The phytochemicals obtained may aid weight loss and decrease food intake in general.
- IMPROVES DIGESTION: Mangoes contain digestive enzymes which help from poor digestion results in skin conditions like IBS, asthma, slow metabolism and relieve the symptoms of constipation.