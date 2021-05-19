Cashew nut is everyone’s favourite in the dry fruit and nut repertoire. Cashew nuts have long been viewed as a delicacy. Satisfying as a snack, a topping, or in sauces and butter, cashew nut is beloved all around the world for its versatility and its rich flavor.

They are popular for their delicate flavor and extraordinary health benefits. While everyone is gaga about nuts, not many of us know of its innate health benefits. Rich in protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants such as polyphenols, cashews offer a variety of noteworthy health benefits.

Here are some of the amazing health benefits of cashew nuts:

1. CONTROLS DIABETES: Cashew nuts are rich in Protein and healthy monounsaturated fats that have a low glycemic index and controls our blood sugar levels.

2. PREVENTS CANCER: Cashew nuts contain copper and proanthocyanidins flavonoids that stops the tumor cells from growing and reduces the risk of cancer.

3. SUPPORTS HEART HEALTH: Cashew nuts are rich in monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats that helps to improve blood lipid levels and boost the heart functioning.

4. SUPPORTS BONE HEALTH: Cashews nuts are good source of magnesium, copper, zinc and phosphorus that helps to build strong bones.

5. SUPPORTS WEIGHT MANAGEMENT: Cashew nuts have good fats and low in carbs that helps for the growth of good cholesterol and reduction of the bad cholesterol thus beneficial for proper weight management.

6. GOOD FOR HAIR: Cashew nuts are rich in source of copper, zinc and iron that enhances proper blood circulation in the scalp and prevents premature graying of hair.

7. GOOD FOR EYES: Cashew nuts contain lutein antioxidant that ensures healthy eyesight and protect our eyes from getting damaged.