6 signs your body may be dehydrated this summer

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When the temperature rises, your body works harder to stay cool. Sweating is a natural way to beat the heat, but it also means you’re losing water throughout the day.

If you don’t replace those lost fluids, dehydration can sneak up on you before you even realize it.

Here are six signs that your body may be asking for more water:

You’re always thirsty

Feeling thirsty is the most obvious sign that your body needs hydration.

Your urine is dark yellow

Pale yellow urine is usually a sign of good hydration. Darker urine may mean you need to drink more water.

Your mouth feels dry

A dry mouth, sticky feeling, or chapped lips can all point to dehydration

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You feel tired for no reason

If you’re feeling unusually exhausted or low on energy, lack of water could be part of the reason.

You have frequent headaches and feel dizzy

Even mild dehydration can trigger headaches or make them feel worse, Standing up and suddenly feeling dizzy may be a sign that your body is running low on fluids.

Your skin looks dull and dry

When you’re dehydrated, your skin may lose some of its natural glow and feel dry to the touch.

The good news is that dehydration is often easy to prevent. Drink water regularly, at least 8 to10 Glasses of water a day is recommended by the doctors.

Including water-rich foods like watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and coconut water in your diet also helps.

This summer, don’t wait until you’re extremely thirsty. Paying attention to these small warning signs can help you stay healthy, energized, and safe during the hottest days of the year.