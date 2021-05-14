Walnut is a rounded, single-seeded stone fruit of the walnut tree that belongs to genus Juglandaceae family. Its considered as ‘brain food’ and exceptionally nutritious nut.

Walnuts edible seed after ripening is discarded and used as garnish or snacks. It is very rich in nutritional content that provides fat, vitamins, minerals, potassium, iron, zinc, magnesium and contribute to many health benefits.

Here are some of the amazing health benefits of walnuts:

1. SUPPORTS WEIGHT MANAGEMENT: Walnuts are calorie dense, rich in protein and high in fibre. Consuming walnut smoothies helps you to control appetite and healthy weight loss.

2. MANAGES TYPE II DIABETES: Walnuts are rich in source of protein, healthy fat, fibre that controls blood sugar by mechanisms and reduces the risk of developing Type II diabetes.

3. DECREASES INFLAMMATION: Walnuts have anti-inflammatory properties called polyphenols. The polyphenols antioxidants help in combating diabetes, rheumatism and arthritis disease.

4. REDUCES RISK OF CANCER: Walnuts are rich in polyphenol ellagitannins, urolithins antioxidants and Omega-3 fatty acids that protect against colorectal cancer, hormone-related cancers, breast and prostate cancers.

5. LOWERS BLOOD PRESSURE: Studies suggest that eating walnuts may help improve the blood pressure and has a big impact on heart related disease.

6. GOOD FOR SKIN: Walnuts help to fight free radicals in the environment that cause dryness, wrinkles and damage to your body.