6 Proven Health Benefits Of Dark Chocolate

Chocolate is made from the tropical Theobroma cacao tree seeds and started to be mass-produced in the 20th century. It is one of the most popular food types and flavours in the world.

Dark chocolate is a form of chocolate containing cocoa butter and cocoa solids, without the milk or butter found in milk chocolate. It has regained popularity due to its supposed health benefits and considered healthier than other types of chocolate to which milk and large amounts of sugar are added.

Here are some of the amazing health benefits of Dark chocolate:

1. LOWERS DEPRESSION: Dark chocolate contains theobromine chemicals that cause a dip in blood pressure, excitability, gives energy and lowers the risk of depression.

2. IMPROVES MOOD: Dark chocolates are rich in source of stearic and palmitic acids with enriching flavonoids that have the potential to increase neural activity in parts of the brain thus making you happier and better.

3. HELPS DURING PREGNANCY: During pregnancy, some mothers may be at a risk of high blood pressure, when the blood supply to the fetus is cut off. Consumption of high and low flavonol dark chocolate can reduce the risk of preeclampsia by lowering blood pressure.

4. SUPPORTS SKIN HEALTH: Dark chocolate is rich in minimal erythema dose (MED) flavonols that prevent damage to your skin from ultraviolet rays, the light emitted by the sun.

5. CONTRIBUTES WEIGHT LOSS: Dark chocolates are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids that stimulate metabolism to burn fat and can help you feel fuller for a longer time.

6. PREVENTS CANCER: Dark chocolates can neutralise cancer cell production and the associated inflammation and prove beneficial in defending against colon cancer