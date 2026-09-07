6 everyday habits that may raise your blood pressure
Learn about six everyday habits that may quietly raise blood pressure, including high salt intake, poor sleep, stress, inactivity, smoking and excessive alcohol.
High blood pressure may develop with no notice. Are you aware that a number of our daily lifestyle habits may also play a part? It’s possible our day-to-day practices are increasing our blood pressure readings such as:
Lack of movement through prolonged sitting
A sedentary way of living has a wider detrimental effect on our heart which might consequently add to a rise in blood pressure.
Overuse of salt
Extra salt intake means water retention will also take place in the body and the volume increase should lead to higher blood pressure. Processed foods are a source that may include ‘hidden’ amounts of salt.
Too little or disrupted sleep patterns
Unhealthy sleep conditions seem detrimental to the cardiovascular system and would probably contribute to a raise in blood pressure.
An array of repeated Stress
Persistent levels of stress put the body into constant preparation or alarm system. One’s physical condition should also have a tendency to lead to poor eating habits, too much caffeine etc.
Poor exercise regimes
Lack of physical activity often tends to contribute to added weight and also a higher blood pressure. Regular exercise in this scenario helps our heart.
Excessive consumption of alcohol combined with smoking
Smoking will increase the blood pressure at that moment and additionally damages the arteries whereas too much alcohol contributes to high blood pressure.
It may help our hearts health in making a little alteration in our habit, becoming and remaining active and regular checks of blood pressure.