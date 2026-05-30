6 cooling summer foods you need to keep cool this summer

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Health experts suggest that during summer you should mostly be depending on watery foods and have less fatty or oily food and altering diet may really help you to make yourself comfortable.

Here are six foods you must include in your summer diet:

Watermelon

Watermelon can undoubtedly be called the king of all summer foods. Being rich in nutrients and water it is not only keeping your body hydrated but it is also helping you to get over your sweet cravings in a healthy way.

Cucumber

Light and ultra refreshing cucumber is something we can all easily add to our diet. Be it chewing it raw or adding in our salads, it is great for keeping the body hydrated.

Buttermilk

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This is surely a summer specialty in most Indian homes. A glass of buttermilk keeps the body cool and also helps in digestion if you have just consumed a heavy meal.

Coconut Water

Popularly known as the nature’s energy drink, coconut water helps to replenish your body with water and minerals that are lost due to excessive sweat on hot summer days.

Citrus fruits

Oranges, sweet limes, lemons etc provide a cool and tangy flavor and have the ability to recharge your body with water and necessary nutrients. Fresh lemonade is sure to give you instant relief from heat.

Mint

Mint can be used in different drinks, chutneys and salads, it adds a soothing and cooling property to anything that you put it in, which is of course an essential requirement in summer months.