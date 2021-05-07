Cucumis melo, also known as muskmelon, is a trailing herb with firm, sweet flesh and orange in colour that belongs to species of ‘Cucumis’ and grown worldwide.

Muskmelon fruit is a great nutritional source that can be added to salads or juices. It is loaded with immense health benefits and really good for your health if consumed in a right way.

Here are some amazing health benefits of muskmelon:

1. HELPS IN DIGESTION: Muskmelon is fiber-rich and water-filled that helps in regulating proper bowel movements on the stomach and hydrates the body, detoxifies it and prevents indigestion, constipation and other digestive system issues.

2. PREVENTS CANCER: Muskmelon contains Vitamin C that eliminates the free radicals produced in the human body. Adding muskmelon in your diet helps to prevent cancer and fight the existing cancer cells in cancer patients.

3. PROMOTES HAIR GROWTH: Muskmelon is rich in source of Vitamin A that stimulates the production of sebum and helps to boost hair health, promotes long and lustrous hair.

4. SUPPORTS EYE HEALTH: Muskmelon contains beta-carotene, zeaxanthin and lutein antioxidant that supports proper eye functioning, aiding good eyesight and age-related vision problems.

5. BOOSTS IMMUNITY: Muskmelon contains phytochemicals and Vitamin C content that produces white blood cells, destroys viruses, bacteria, removes toxins and helps to boost your immunity.

6. SUPPORTS HEART HEALTH: Muskmelon is packed with potassium that reduces inflammation and maintains blood pressure within a normal range thus protecting your arteries and in turn heart.