Aloe vera, also known as ‘lily of the desert’ or ‘burn plant’ is a succulent plant species of the genus Aloe. It grows in tropical, semi-tropical and arid climates around the world and cultivated for medicinal uses.

Aloe vera is found in many consumer products such as moisturizer, soap, shaving cream, skin lotion, cosmetics and ointments. It has amazing potential benefits and essential for the human body.

Here are some of the amazing health benefits of aloe vera:

1. IMPROVES DIGESTION: Aloe vera contains aloin, anthraquinone laxative properties that helps to increase water in the intestinal lumen and relieves constipation.

2. DETOXIFIES BODY: Aloe vera detoxifies your body by removing toxins, wastes and cleans your digestive system like irritable bowel syndrome.

3. HEALS WOUND: Aloe vera increases blood circulation and provide some relief to the affected area. It is used for healing burns, cuts, insect bites and eczema.

4. PROMOTES HAIR GROWTH: Aloe vera gel penetrates in your hair follicle that helps to improve damaged hair and get rids of dandruff thus improving the growth of hair and makes your hair strong and shiny.

5. GOOD FOR SKIN: Aloe vera contains enzymes, antioxidants, Vitamins A and C that helps to keep skin hydrated, improves elasticity and treats burns, acne, and dry skin and prevents wrinkles.

6. BOOSTS IMMUNITY: Aloe vera is a potent immunity booster which contains polysaccharides antioxidant that helps to reduce inflammation and kills bacteria, viruses and fungi.

7. REDUCES BLOOD SUGAR LEVELS: Aloe vera lowers fast blood glucose levels that helps to reduce blood sugar levels and is benefit for people with diabetes.