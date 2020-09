Bhubaneswar: A 5-year-old girl, Anwesha Spehia won gold medal in online International E-Kata Championship 2020 held on August 29-30 in female 5-year Kata category.

This is an online Karate Championship.

“I want her to play in Olympics and win medal for the country,” said her father and Karate coach Bhuwnesh Kumar Spehia.