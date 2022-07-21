5 ways to care for the skin around your eyes in the monsoon

New Delhi: Across India, it is raining cats and dogs, and while Monsoons provide the much-needed relief from the scorching heat, they are also responsible for a variety of skin and eye infections.

During the season, common eye conditions include bacterial conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and allergies. When the weather conditions are favourable for bacteria and viruses to thrive, maintaining ocular hygiene becomes critical. The skin around the eyes is crucial for eye health. Because the skin around our eyes is thinner and more delicate than the skin on the rest of our bodies, it requires special attention not only to combat various monsoon eye infections but also to prevent premature ageing.

Anjula Masurkar, Clinical Director of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals shares tips you should include in your daily beauty regime:

Never forget to moisturise

During the monsoon, the humidity level is often high, and we often overlook the use of moisturiser. However, medical and beauty experts all over the world agree that moisturising your under-eye skin is essential. When our skin loses water, it shrinks and wrinkles form. You don’t need to purchase any additional moisturiser for your under-eye skin. As long as it does not irritate your under-eye skin, your regular face moisturiser will suffice. You can also invest in eye serums or creams for better results.

Make sure your hands are clean

Germs are primarily transmitted through our hands and nails. Before touching your eyes or the areas around them, you must practise proper hand hygiene. Hand hygiene should include cleaning and trimming fingernails, which can harbour dirt and germs and contribute to the spread of some infections. Make sure your fingernails are short and clean on the underside.

Sun protection is mandatory

Sun rays are also damaging to the skin around your eyes. If you don’t take care of it, your under eyes will darken. When applying sunscreen, be sure to dab it around the eyes, including the under-eyes and upper lids. These are frequently overlooked areas when applying sunscreen. It shields the skin around the eyes from UVA and UVB rays. Choose a sunscreen that is both waterproof and sweatproof.

Treat yourself with massage

A simple message may help if you notice that your puffy eyes come and go but are more noticeable when you’re tired or haven’t been sleeping well. Massage the area around your eyes to increase blood circulation. The massage pressure may aid in the drainage of excess fluid and the reduction of puffiness in this area. However, make sure that you massage gently.

Opting the nonsurgical route

While prevention is always the best option, if you are under the age of 30, genetics and age can work in your favour. If topical treatments are no longer effective, non-surgical options such as laser resurfacing and neuromodulation (Botox) to fillers are available. These procedures reduce the volume under your eyes and give you a more youthful appearance. If you are not comfortable with the above-mentioned treatments, you can also opt for under-eye gel serums, which contain the solution to all under-eye problems.