5 way green tea can help maintain blood sugar levels

Advertisement

There is an increasing body of evidence that even a simple daily routine, such as taking green tea, may be significant in terms of regulating the level of sugar in the blood and minimizing the likelihood of developing diabetes.

Health professionals believe that green tea is rich in potent plant compounds, in particular, catechins such as EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), which facilitate improved glucose levels and the overall activity of the metabolism.

As a regular part of the food intake, the data on a minimum dose of 2 to 3 cups per day has proven to increase insulin activity, decrease inflammation, and aid in weight control, all of which are critical in the stable regulation of blood sugar.

5 benefits of green tea in controlling blood sugar.

Enhances insulin responsiveness.

Compounds in the active constituents of green tea assist the body in utilizing insulin better, causing less insulin resistance, which is also an important cause of type 2 diabetes.

Slows down sugar absorption

Green tea can also have a disruptive effect on enzymes, which approach carbohydrates and thus cause slow glucose release into the blood flow, avoiding sudden post-meal peaks.

Advertisement

Helps reduce sugar indicators in the long-term.

Research shows that regular use can also help reduce fasting blood sugar levels and improve HbA1c levels, the levels of glucose in the long run.

Promotes muscle uptake of glucose.

EGCG has been discovered to improve the process of transporting glucose to the muscle cells so that the body can use sugar more effectively.

Reduces inflammation

Green tea is rich in antioxidants and polyphenols, and it belongs to the category of substances that fight chronic inflammation, which is often associated with insulin resistance and metabolic disorders.

Green tea is also linked with improved metabolism and weight control, as well as sugar control in the blood, which contributes to reduced risk of diabetes.

It is not a substitute for medical treatment, but by integrating green tea into a healthy lifestyle, the experts affirm that this may be a straightforward support approach over medical care, which may play a significant role in enhancing the health status of people who are at risk of developing diabetes.

Also Read: 5 ways to prevent osteoporosis naturally because strong bones means stronger you