5 tips for parents to protect teens from social media risks

The widespread use of social media has brought about a mix of benefits and risks for teenagers. While it offers connectivity and access to information, excessive social media use is increasingly taking a toll on teens’ mental health and academic performance. Many are getting emotionally invested in online interactions, leading to anxiety, depression, and even extreme decisions. Meanwhile, hours spent scrolling through feeds are cutting into study time, causing them to fall behind in school and college. As parents, it’s crucial to be vigilant and ensure their teens don’t get lost in the digital world. At this juncture, what parents need to do.

Protect teens from social media risks by establishing open communication about online experiences, utilizing and frequently updating privacy settings, and setting clear, negotiated boundaries like no-phone zones. Model healthy behavior, educate them on digital footprint permanence, and teach them to identify fake accounts and block harmful users.

Here are 5 key tips for parents:

Maintain Open Communication & Monitor Activity: Ask about their online experiences and, for younger teens, review their social media usage, friend lists, and connections. Use Privacy Settings & Tighten Security: Set all profiles to private, ensure location services are disabled, and teach them not to share personal information. Establish Clear Boundaries & Rules: Create a family plan, such as limiting screen time before bed, designating “tech-free” zones (e.g., dining table), and, if necessary, requiring access to passwords. Educate on Digital Citizenship: Teach them that everything posted is permanent and can affect their reputation. Instruct them on how to identify cyberbullying, fake accounts, and when to report harmful content. Model Responsible Behavior: Demonstrate healthy social media habits yourself, such as not spending too much time on screens and respecting privacy.

Protecting teens online is not about strict surveillance but about guidance, trust, and education. By keeping communication open, setting clear boundaries, and teaching responsible digital behaviour, parents can help teens navigate social media safely and confidently. When children understand risks, privacy, and accountability, they are far better equipped to make smart choices in an increasingly connected world.