5 simple ways to protect your hair during humidity

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Excess moisture in the air can cause frizz, dryness, limpness and even make the scalp feel greasy making hair difficult to manage.

With a few simple habits you can help to keep hair looking healthy and well-managed in humid conditions.

Ensure hair is moisturized

Condition your hair after washing each day with an appropriate conditioner to leave your hair more hydrated and frizz-free.

Limit hair wash

Washing hair far too often can strip natural moisturizing oils and leave the scalp and hair dry. Pick a mild shampoo, and only wash hair as and when it is needed.

Dry hair properly

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Don’t leave wet hair for too long, particularly when it’s humid. Gently squeeze excess water from hair in a soft towel rather than rubbing it vigorously.

Minimise heat styling

Straighteners, curling irons, and the high-heat blow drying method can severely damage hair over time. Allow hair to air dry as often as possible, and always use heat-protecting sprays.

Protect your hair outside

Covering hair with a breathability scarf or even hat when outside can help to prevent this. Keeping hair loose instead of in a tight ponytail or bun will not put unnecessary strain or pull on it.

Small changes can make a big impact to hair on humid days, by focusing on properly conditioning and protecting hair.

Also read: 5 Simple Skincare Tips To Keep Your Skin Healthy During Monsoon