5 simple ways to improve your posture while using your phone

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We spend so many hours of the day viewing devices, whether to perform our jobs, or just because scrolling through social media or streaming our favorite shows on a mobile devise takes up too many hours of our day.

Unfortunately, when you’re always looking down at that mobile devise your head and neck constantly drop toward the screen. This cause unnecessary strain on the neck, shoulders and back.

Here are the 5 simple tips on how to better your mobile devise posture:

Bring your device up to your eye level

Rather than look down at your cell, phone, tablet or devise lift your device up toward your eye-line to support the weight of your head in a more neutral position.

Don’t slouch over your device

Be conscious of how you are positioning your back when you are sitting. Make sure your feet are flat on the floor.

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Relax your shoulders

Keep the muscles on the shoulders loose and support yourself so that the shoulders don’t slouch inward. There’s no need to carry all of your body and emotional stress right on the top of your shoulders.

Take breaks

In order to support not only proper cell phone posture, but your back too, take a few breaks every 20-30 minutes. Put your cell device down for a bit and gently stretch.

Don’t use phones on bed

Try not to continue working or texting on your cell phone in any type of flat position when you can support your back and stay up right and look down at your device rather than arch or collapse the neck.

Incorporating these small adjustments into your daily phone use routine can go a long way toward saving you from unnecessary neck, shoulder, and back pain.