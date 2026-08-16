5 simple skincare tips to keep your skin healthy during monsoon

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Although the monsoon helps us combat the summer heat, the higher humidity level may cause skin to become excessively sticky, oily, and cause breakouts.

Use these five easy skincare tricks that are below and achieve radiant skin throughout the monsoon.

Wash but don’t overdo

With all the sweat, oil and pollution present around, wash your face with a gentle cleanser twice in a day. However, don’t go overboard while washing as it may lead to dry skin.

Stick to light moisturizer

Don’t neglect your moisturizer in the monsoons hoping it will lead to a greasier texture, as that may result in dry skin. Opt for water based or gel based cleansers for better results.

Don’t skip sunscreen

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Even when skies are cloudy, you’re still exposed to harmful rays of the sun. Always apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen and layer it when outdoors.

Maintain dryness

Skin & clothes due to the moist climate, there is always a chance of experiencing skin infections like fungi and irritation. Always change clothes as soon as it gets damp. If you encounter skin from the shower or rain, gently dab the skin with a towel.

Go easy on heavy products

Thicker creams or layering of heavier products isn’t just uncomfortable in this season; they may cause breakouts due to clogging of the pores. Opt for a thinner consistency as possible in both skincare as well as in cosmetics.

Small adjustments may make a lot of difference, therefore inculcate some of these tips into your routine to get glowing and fresh- looking skin!

Also read: 5 Reasons Why You Might Be Feeling Irritated In The Morning