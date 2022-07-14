These 5 signs can help you to know if your phone has been hacked

In today’s world, usage of the internet has increased massively as all most everyone uses smartphones across the globe. In such a situation, several reports regarding attacks of viruses come to the fore. Personal information of a smartphone user gets stolen if the phone is attacked by a virus.

Reports about such virus attacks and hacking of mobile phones or bank accounts are also reported every day. If your mobile phone is hacked, huge sum of money is stolen from the bank account in a fraction of an eye blink. Which is why, you need to be very careful and vigilant while using your phone.

In this article, we are going to give five signs to know whether your phone has been hacked by cybercriminals.

Strange pop-ups:

There’s a good chance that your phone has been affected by the malware if bright, flashing ads or X-rated content popping up on it.

Unknown texts or calls:

You must be sure that your phone has been hacked if you notice unknown texts or calls on your phone.

More than normal data usage:

There may be several reasons for high data usage. However, if the usage of data has increased even if the behavior of your phone remains the same, you need to be vigilant and take the help of an expert.

Unknown Apps on your phone:

There is no doubt that new phones often come with pre-downloaded apps. But if you notice new apps popping up once you already own the phone, there may be malware involved.

Battery draining more quickly than normal:

If your battery is draining more quickly than normal even though the phone use habits continue to be the same, your phone might have been hacked.

Here are some tips which can help you to protect your phone from the hackers