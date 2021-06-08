5 Rupees Note Can Fetch You Rs 30,000, Here’s How

Most of us are looking for a chance to get some quick cash. Here’s a chance for you to earn as much as Rs 30,000 without doing anything if you have an old Rs 5 note. This may sound strange but it is absolutely true.

In order to get Rs 30,000 in exchange of the 5 rupee note, you need not to do anything great or have to go anywhere. All you need to do is visit a website to check the best rates.

As you will get a quick cash there are certain conditions which you must know before exchanging the old and rare 5 rupees note.

The Rs 5 note, which is issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), should have a picture of a tractor. It becomes extremely rare if number 786 is written on it.

You can visit the website coinbazzar.com where the old and rare notes are bought and sold. You can exchange your old 5 rupees note.

Also Read: One rupee note can help you to become millionaire; Check details

How to sell old Rs 5 note online: