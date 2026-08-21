5 reasons you should never ignore constant headaches

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Headaches are very common and can be cured with adequate rest, food and time, however, when you experience constant reoccurring headaches, these often need the advice of the health professional.

The following points are just a few of the main symptoms of persistent headaches:

They could be the symptom of something serious like increased blood pressure, an infection, a problem with sight or some other medical condition.

If your headaches suddenly worsen, or turn into a different type of pain than you usually have, then you must seek health care.

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Frequent pain that is so debilitating it affects concentration and work/study can lead to fatigue and a loss of work/productivity.

If you constantly require large quantities of pills and find the problem continues then that specific headache medicine is not the right treatment for you and may, in fact be increasing the frequency of the headaches.

Signs like a severe and sudden headache accompanied with fainting, confusion, paralysis, vision problems or difficulty talking are an emergency and require immediate medical care from the health service.

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