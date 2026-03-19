5 methods to have less painful periods
Every month women have to go through the menstrual cycle, for few days. Many women face very painful periods.
Every month women have to go through the menstrual cycle, for few days. Many women face very painful periods. Here are 5 tips that will help you to have less painful periods.
- Apply Heat Bag
Apply a heat pad or bad , consider taking hot shower, this will ease the blodd flow as well as ease the blood flow resulting in les pain.
- Ginger water
Intake ginger water , it should be warm , this lessens the periods pain.
- Engage in light exercise
Easy physical activities such as walking , yoga or stretching, helps in the re;lease of endorphins, these act as natural pain relievers.
- Stay hydrated
Drink plenty of water this will help in reducing bloating. Increase intake of anti inflammatory foods such as nuts, salmon and reduce consumption of caffeine, alcohol am toxins.
- Use relaxation techniques
Stress is a main reason to worsen period’s pain, so practice deep breathing, meditation or yoga. These will help reduce tension and stress
These methods will help you have painless periods as well as lead a healthy life. Apart from these consider massaging your lower abdomen and back this gives relaxation.