An adult needs 0.8 grams of protein per day for every kilogram. A healthy adult of 70-kilogram need over 56 grams of protein in daily basis. The requirements may vary for different people from different age group, depending upon the level of energy they burn and other health objectives. An athlete person may need about 1.2 to 2 kilograms. Older adults need adequate protein intake to maintain muscle mass and prevent age-related decline. They should consume a balanced diet that includes protein-rich foods.

Other than vitamins and fiber, there are also few fruits that happen to be richer in protein as well. It makes them extremely useful sources as a part of a protein-rich diet. Fruits like guava, jackfruit, mulberries, avocado and dates contains all the essential properties. They contain minerals, vitamins and great phytonutrients contributing to enhancement of immunity and digestion. They also provides hydration and non-fat unprocessed protein. So the time has come for vegetarians to consume them as a great source of protein to make up the diet complete. To make them more tasty, combine with yogurt, chia seeds, nuts and creams. Having these fruits in your diet list supports overall health and protein needs in a refreshingly delicious and natural way.

Guava

Guava is a very good source of protein. It contains around 4.2 grams per 100 grams. The proteins in guava are mostly albumin, globulin, pectin and essential amino acids. It contains 15% albumin, 30% of globulin, 20% pectin, 10% enzymes and 25% amino acids such as leucine, lysin and valine. This protein content aids in muscle growth, boosting immune function and overall health, making guava a nutritious addition to the diet.

Mulberries

Mulberries are also a great source of protein. It contains significant protein levels about 2.4 grams per 100 grams. It’s amino acid composition includes 10% of albumin, 20% globulin, 5% enzyme, 30% amino acids and 35% of polypeptide. It provides the best with their unique mix of nutrients, with the highest quality to offer maximum health and energy. They are the best fruits for those looking for high protein fruits for supplementing their diet.

Jackfruit

Jackfruit is a tropical fruit that is rich in protein, containing about 3.8 grams per 100 grams. It’s protein composition includes albumin, globulin and several amino acids such as leucine, isoleucine and valine. The protein content in jack fruit supports muscle growth, immune function and overall health. It is also a good source of fiber, vitamins and minerals making it a nutritious and balanced food option. Jackfruit is a great option for anyone looking for plant-based protein source.

Avocado

Avocados are nutrient-dense fruit containing approximately 3 grams of protein per 100 grams. The fruit contains essential amino acids such as leucine, isoleucine and valine. These are very important for human body. Avocados help an individual to gain muscle, build an strong immune system and also improves the overall health condition. They contain a good amount of fiber, healthy fats and vitamins. It helps in maintaining cardiovascular health, lose weight and ensure proper digestion. They also contains antioxidants that help in reducing inflammation and oxidative stress.

Dates

The date is a nutrient rich fruit. It have about 2.5 grams of protein in 100 grams. It also contains important amino acids, potassium and fiber for muscle and digestive health. Dates are rich in antioxidants that work to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. Dates provide energy for the body in long run and contain natural sugars. Natural sugar is further regulated by the potassium levels in the diet, ensuring heart health and blood pressure. A nutritionally balanced diet like dates makes the healthy snack to provide energy as well as vitality.