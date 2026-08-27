5 health benefits of eating amla regularly

Advertisement

Indian Gooseberry, known as Amla, is a nutrient-packed fruit traditionally cherished for its properties over many years. Here’s how incorporating this natural wonder into your diet could enhance your wellness:

Immune function support

The innate vitamin C and antioxidants found in amla can help maintain healthy body immune mechanisms, shielding our cells from potential harm caused by oxidative stress.

May assist digestion

Amla is replete with fiber, along with other compounds which might promote sound digestive practices and orderly bowel movements whenever consumed alongside a wholesome diet.

Offers support for glowing skin

Advertisement

Vitamin C within amla will help with the production of collagen, vital to retaining healthy, youthful skin tone.

Aids the health of your hair

Rich in vitamin C along with its antioxidant components, amla might play role that is supporting that is important to healthy hair and scalp when enjoyed being part of a diet that’s full of beneficial ingredients.

Features antioxidant benefits

Amla contains’ antioxidant elements which assist cells fend off any kind of stress linked to cellular breakdown which arises when radical that’s reactive’ become present.

Also read: Here is why oranges are more than just a source of Vitamin C