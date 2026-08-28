5 foods that may trigger indigestion and bloating

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Indigestion and bloating are the most common digestive problems that may cause bloating or a feeling of being overly full or heavy after a meal.

Although it is possible that every individual will react differently to various food items, many food items are prone to induce digestive issues, especially in larger quantities.

Here are some common food sources that may cause gas, bloating and indigestion:

Fried and fatty foods

This usually refers to foods like fries, pakoras and other such deep-fried items. They often tend to take more time to digest as high fat content can decelerate your stomach emptying which may lead to a feeling of being stuffed, bloated and indigestion.

Spicy foods

Overly spice rich meals may also cause problems like heartburn, stomach aches and indigestion in some people.

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Carbonated beverages

If you consume lots of fizzy soft drinks, the chances of developing a bloated stomach are higher. These are because the air-filled bottles release gases within your digestive system, leading to the burps and other abdominal disturbances.

Beans and other legumes

Beans, chickpeas or other similar beans have carbohydrates in them that can be fermented by your gut bacteria and create a gas in your body. Therefore consuming huge portions can cause a lot of bloating for many people.

Onions and garlic

These may be nutritious, but they contain fermentable carbohydrates which are the main cause of intestinal gas and bloating particularly in sensitive digestions.

If you suffer frequently from indigestion or bloat, if they turn severe, or you develop symptoms such as unjustified weight loss, vomiting, difficulty in swallowing or pain in your abdomen, then consult your healthcare provider.

Also read: 5 Health Benefits Of Eating Amla Regularly