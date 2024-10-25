5 asteroids, including one with size of a tall building to fly by Earth this weekend

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has revealed that several massive asteroids will fly by Earth this weekend. Five asteroids including one with a massive size of a tall building will pass by Earth between October 26 to October 28.

According tothe Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the largest amongst the five asteroid has been dubbed 2020 WG measures 500ft. Meanwhile, three other asteroids with size of aeroplanes are named as 2024 TB2, 2007 UT3 and 2016 BF1. They measure 34m, 22m and 28m respectively.

The WG 2020 will cross Earth from a safe distance of 3,330,000 km on October 28. The skyscraper-sized asteroid pose no risk to our planet.

On October 26, 2024, TB2 and 2007 UT3 will fly by Earth with their closest Earth approach estimated to be 7,31,000 km and 4,200,000 respectively while 2016 BF 1 will come closest to our planet on October 27 and skim by the planet at a distance of 2,460,000 km.

The smallest among the bunch is named 2024 UQ1 and measures just 10m, which is almost the size of a bus. This asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth on October 28th with a distance of just 1,48,000 km. However, owing to its small size, the asteroid won’t be posing a big risk to our planet.

